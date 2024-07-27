Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,738 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Caribou Biosciences worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Caribou Biosciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 83,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 66.5% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caribou Biosciences by 8.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CRBU stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.49. 1,143,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,656. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $8.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 345.05% and a negative return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Caribou Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

See Also

