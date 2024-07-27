Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.42. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,254,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,917,000 after buying an additional 196,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,613,000 after buying an additional 150,331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,053,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,520,000 after buying an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 970,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,257,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 861,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,391,000 after buying an additional 133,852 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

