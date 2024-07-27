CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group updated its FY24 guidance to $4.70-$4.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.900 EPS.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,578,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,929. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $112.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.03.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.