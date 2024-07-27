CEL-SCI Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CVM)

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,966 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 986% compared to the typical volume of 273 call options.

CEL-SCI Trading Up 7.9 %

NYSE:CVM opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. CEL-SCI has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CEL-SCI will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEL-SCI

In other news, Director Robert Eugene Watson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,959.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Geert R. Kersten purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $41,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,195,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,479.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Eugene Watson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,959.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,620 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVM. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 297.4% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 2,011.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 15,431 shares in the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

