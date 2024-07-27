CEL-SCI Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CVM)

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,966 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 986% compared to the typical volume of 273 call options.
NYSE:CVM opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. CEL-SCI has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CEL-SCI will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVM. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 297.4% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 2,011.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 15,431 shares in the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.
