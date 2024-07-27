Celestia Tops One Day Trading Volume of $50.04 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. Celestia has a total market cap of $813.21 million and $50.04 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celestia has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One Celestia token can currently be bought for $5.77 or 0.00008424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Celestia’s total supply is 1,059,178,082 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,058,958,904.109379 with 200,002,431.859379 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 5.96740581 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 207 active market(s) with $58,718,629.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

