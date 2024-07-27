Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.86-0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.325-2.475 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.620-3.620 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.44.

CLS traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.67. 3,249,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.80. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 2.31.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

