CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lessened its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,157 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 44,818 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in CEMEX by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 126,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 88,184 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,757,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 146,327 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in CEMEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 744,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 2.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 132,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.24.

CEMEX Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.42. 11,989,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,121,742. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.47. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Further Reading

