Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Update

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,700 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the June 30th total of 562,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 96.0 days.

Centamin Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of CELTF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. Centamin has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.75.

Centamin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

