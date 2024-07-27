Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of CPYYY stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349. Centrica has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $8.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.1189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.67.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

