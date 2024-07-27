Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Centrica Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of CPYYY stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349. Centrica has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $8.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Centrica Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.1189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.
