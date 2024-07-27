Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Short Interest Down 51.3% in July

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the June 30th total of 372,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.9 days.
Ceres Power Price Performance
OTCMKTS CPWHF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.84. 5,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,994. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26. Ceres Power has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.80.
About Ceres Power
