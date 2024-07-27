Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Short Interest Down 51.3% in July

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the June 30th total of 372,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.9 days.

Ceres Power Price Performance

OTCMKTS CPWHF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.84. 5,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,994. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26. Ceres Power has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

About Ceres Power

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ceres Power Holdings plc, provides fuel cells for power generation and electrolysers for green hydrogen in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates electrical natural gas, biogas, and pure and blend hydrogen. It also develops solid oxide electrolysis cell, provides a pathway to produce green hydrogen using fossil fuels.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.