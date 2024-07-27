CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.29

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and traded as high as $5.81. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 8,384 shares changing hands.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0219 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

