CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.29

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and traded as high as $5.81. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 8,384 shares changing hands.
CES Energy Solutions Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16.
CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0219 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CES Energy Solutions
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.