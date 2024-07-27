Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $2.19-2.29 EPS.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $182.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.86 and its 200-day moving average is $160.22. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $125.68 and a 12-month high of $184.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

