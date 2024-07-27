Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,357 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,079,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,599,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,900,000 after purchasing an additional 307,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,958,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,723,000 after purchasing an additional 265,853 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $19,550,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,317,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,221,000 after purchasing an additional 213,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

CHK traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $77.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,768,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,870. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.