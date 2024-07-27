Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in July

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Christian Dior Stock Up 2.3 %

Christian Dior stock traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.63. 37 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.29. Christian Dior has a 52-week low of $160.01 and a 52-week high of $232.03.

About Christian Dior

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Loro Piana, Rimowa, and Off-White brand names; and wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, Château d'Esclans, Armand de Brignac, and Joseph Phelps brands.

