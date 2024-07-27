Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in July

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Christian Dior Stock Up 2.3 %
Christian Dior stock traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.63. 37 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.29. Christian Dior has a 52-week low of $160.01 and a 52-week high of $232.03.
About Christian Dior
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Christian Dior
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.