Citigroup (NYSE:C) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.96 and last traded at $63.73. Approximately 2,240,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 14,849,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.77. The company has a market cap of $124.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 59.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 42,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 77,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $1,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

