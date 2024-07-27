Citigroup Upgrades Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $345.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, up from their previous price target of $260.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COIN. Mizuho raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $237.50.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $242.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $69.63 and a 12 month high of $283.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.46.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,049,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,049,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $5,171,799.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,892.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $58,878,978. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $147,646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,689 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $114,211,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $139,854,000 after purchasing an additional 486,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

