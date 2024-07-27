Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,640,000 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the June 30th total of 6,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 6,275 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $126,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 6,275 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $126,127.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 18,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $361,936.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,233,244 shares of company stock valued at $142,594,162. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,450,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,780,000 after buying an additional 1,148,338 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 621,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 183,899 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 649.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,907. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -257.50, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

