Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 347.1% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Free Report) by 538.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,137 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

GLV stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. 66,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,748. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.0526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.9%.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

