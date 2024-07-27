CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.290-3.350 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.29-$3.35 EPS.
CMS Energy Price Performance
Shares of CMS stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.96. 1,609,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,400. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $64.28. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.38.
CMS Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.
Insider Transactions at CMS Energy
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on CMS. UBS Group downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS
CMS Energy Company Profile
CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CMS Energy
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.