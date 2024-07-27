CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.290-3.350 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.29-$3.35 EPS.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.96. 1,609,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,400. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $64.28. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMS. UBS Group downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

