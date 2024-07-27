CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $321.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.46 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

CNX Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CNX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,432,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,203. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.37. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

