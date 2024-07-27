Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$68.83.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 41.11%.
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
