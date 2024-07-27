Coin98 (C98) Achieves Market Capitalization of $126.87 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $126.87 million and $6.32 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,666,550 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

