Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Down 25.4% in July

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the June 30th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp Stock Up 9.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAN. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 725.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBAN traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.45. 159,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.75. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $15.56.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.97 million. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.00%.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Further Reading

