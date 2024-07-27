Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.81.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $26.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,152,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 3,245.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 864,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,068,000 after purchasing an additional 838,762 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 21.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,468,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,468,000 after purchasing an additional 788,383 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,788,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,809,000 after buying an additional 700,643 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,578,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,158,000 after buying an additional 637,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

