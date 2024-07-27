Compound Market Capitalization Tops $431.56 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 27th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for $51.62 or 0.00075749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $431.56 million and $27.02 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00018066 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009319 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000091 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000023 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,121.91 or 0.44201861 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,360,436 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz.

Buying and Selling Compound

