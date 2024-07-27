Contrasting Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) and GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) and GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Acerinox has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GN Store Nord A/S has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acerinox and GN Store Nord A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acerinox $7.15 billion 0.36 $246.90 million $0.30 17.13 GN Store Nord A/S $2.63 billion 1.44 $33.11 million $1.60 46.97

Analyst Ratings

Acerinox has higher revenue and earnings than GN Store Nord A/S. Acerinox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GN Store Nord A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Acerinox and GN Store Nord A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerinox 0 0 0 0 N/A GN Store Nord A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Acerinox and GN Store Nord A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerinox 1.13% 8.99% 3.63% GN Store Nord A/S 2.95% 12.42% 3.94%

Summary

GN Store Nord A/S beats Acerinox on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates. It provides long products, which include wire and hexagonal wire rods, peeled bars, hot and cold reinforcement bars, black bars, profiles, angles, and steel profiles, as well as stainless steel, color coated, and reinforcement wires. In additions, it offers stainless steel products, such as austenitic, ferritic, duplex, and martensitic. Acerinox, S.A. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products. It offers its products under the ReSound, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, Danavox, BlueParrott, FalCom, and SteelSeries brands. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is based in Ballerup, Denmark.

