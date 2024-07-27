COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth $407,496,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth about $129,344,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $90,045,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,731,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,211,000.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

