Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Announces Earnings Results

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Coursera had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Coursera’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Coursera updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Coursera Trading Up 44.7 %

COUR traded up $3.31 on Friday, hitting $10.72. 24,935,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,494. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COUR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,423,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,423,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $152,966.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 249,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,192 shares of company stock valued at $797,237 in the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

