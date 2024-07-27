Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $732.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.78.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

In other news, Director D Michael Kramer sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $173,734.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

