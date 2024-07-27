Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF) Short Interest Update

Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Craneware Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03. Craneware has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $27.86.

Get Craneware alerts:

Craneware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.