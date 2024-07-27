CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 342.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,679 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

PMAY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.20. 24,228 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.