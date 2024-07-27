CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $759,000 Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 119.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,466 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DFIC stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.83. 717,899 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.29.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

