CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $692,000.

Get Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FDHY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.65. 37,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,409. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $44.64 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.89.

About Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.