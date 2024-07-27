CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 277 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.74. 988,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,436. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $184.99 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.11.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

