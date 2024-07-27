CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 4,413 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in General Mills by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in General Mills by 40.6% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in General Mills by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $66.32. 2,548,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,574,117. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average of $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $76.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

