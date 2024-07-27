CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 6,620 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 171.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $958,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,123,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,969,000 after buying an additional 2,917,668 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Sempra by 5,279.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,591,000 after buying an additional 1,554,374 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,994,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,455,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,495,000 after acquiring an additional 658,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.55. 2,530,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,121. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $80.54. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

