CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,175 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE GM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.12. 18,411,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,026,488. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $683,616.58. Following the sale, the president now owns 162,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,455,874.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

