CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 52.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,384,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,510,018,000 after buying an additional 176,734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,246,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $947,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,973 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,811,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,443,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,383,000 after purchasing an additional 696,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.70. 1,803,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,285. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.22. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

