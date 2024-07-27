CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 1,157 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 266,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,716,000 after buying an additional 100,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.68. 3,172,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,718,548. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.75.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
