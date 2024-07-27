CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 2,443 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DOCT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DOCT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.52% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October by 380.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 56,810 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $995,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Shares of DOCT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,310 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. The company has a market cap of $188.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.46.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (DOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

