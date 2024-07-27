CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes $438,000 Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 71,596 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $54.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,285. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.28. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.