CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 622.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,330 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $32,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CrowdStrike by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,461,000 after buying an additional 358,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,418,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.8 %

CrowdStrike stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.16. 9,584,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,010,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.52 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.33, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.16 and its 200-day moving average is $326.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $302.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

