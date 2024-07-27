CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $345.00 Price Target at Citigroup

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $425.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRWD. Redburn Atlantic lowered CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of CrowdStrike to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $359.16.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $256.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 483.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $354.16 and a 200-day moving average of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $140.52 and a one year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $1,334,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,358,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $1,334,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,961 shares in the company, valued at $68,358,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 22,542.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 734,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,481,000 after acquiring an additional 731,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

