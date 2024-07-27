Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Holdings Trimmed by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCK. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Crown by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.21.

Crown Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CCK traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.68. 1,556,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,619. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $95.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at $52,486,042.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,870. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.