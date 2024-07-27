Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCK. UBS Group reduced their target price on Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.21.

NYSE:CCK opened at $85.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.16 and a 200 day moving average of $80.31. Crown has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $95.31.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crown will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.82%.

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,870. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Crown by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

