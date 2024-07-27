CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTOGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.42), Zacks reports. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. CTO Realty Growth updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.950-2.000 EPS.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 3.3 %

CTO traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $19.61. 207,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,264. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a market cap of $450.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.76.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTO Realty Growth

In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $119,146.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 190,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,707.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $326,747 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTO shares. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

