CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.02

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
