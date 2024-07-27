CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the June 30th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTOF remained flat at $4.40 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CTT – Correios De Portugal
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.