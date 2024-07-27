CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Down 75.3% in July

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the June 30th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 803,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CV Sciences Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CVSI remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. 126,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,006. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. CV Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.10.
About CV Sciences
