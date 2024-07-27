CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Down 75.3% in July

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the June 30th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 803,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CV Sciences Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CVSI remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. 126,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,006. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. CV Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

Get CV Sciences alerts:

About CV Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CV Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells herbal supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The company offers its products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CVAcute, CVDefense, and PlusCBD Pet brands in the health care market sector, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products through its websites, elect distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and select e-tailers.

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.