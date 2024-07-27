CyberConnect Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.86 Million (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. CyberConnect has a total market cap of $103.66 million and approximately $12.86 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberConnect token can now be bought for approximately $4.30 or 0.00006244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

CyberConnect Profile

CyberConnect launched on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,135,283 tokens. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co. The official message board for CyberConnect is buildoncyber.medium.com. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 24,135,283 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 4.34352863 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $13,916,233.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberConnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

